Several injured, properties damaged in Manipur ethnic clash 

GUWAHATI: Several people were injured while cars and houses were torched during a clash between two ethnic communities in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Monday morning.

The violence ensued after some miscreants torched the jhum crop of one community on Sunday, according to reports.

Angered by the crop loss, the people belonging to the community vandalised government and private properties. They blocked a major road at Chassad area, thereby, preventing the movement of vehicular traffic to state capital Imphal and Ukhrul. The protestors demanded that the miscreants be handed over to them.

On Monday morning, a mob of hundreds of people, belonging to another community, went to the site to clear the road blockade. This led to a clash between them.

Senior officials of the police and civil administration are camping at the site. The state government rushed a minister to the site to defuse the tension. The situation was very tense when reports last came in.