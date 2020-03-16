STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Speed radars to come up on Ambala-Delhi Highway

He said the speed radars will be connected to a centralized control room. 

Published: 16th March 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Speed Limit

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police will soon install a network of speed radars, automatic number plate readers (ANPRs) and cameras on 187 km NH-44 passing through Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat neighbouring the national capital. The move is aimed at deterring dangerous driving, over-speeding and unsafe lane changing.

Navdeep Singh Virk, Additional Director General of Police, (Law and Order), Haryana said that a blue print to this effect was prepared at a brainstorming session on the road safety during the observance of 31st National Road Safety Week-2020 across the state.

“As the repeated violation of speed limit leading to more crashes and injuries, the installation of speed detection devices and cameras systems will certainly help in minimising loss of life in road accidents,” he added.

He said the speed radars will be connected to a centralized control room. Virk said that Haryana Police has also undertaken several initiatives including special awareness drives, workshops and seminars to highlight and emphasise the need for road and traffic safety across the state in January. 

During the week-long programme, the state police with the help of traffic volunteers has made people aware of traffic rules for road safety, he added. 

Over 115 road safety awareness programmes have been conducted by the Police, added Virk. A total of 53 challans of over speeding, 776 of wrong parking and 26 challans of drunken driving were also issued to traffic offenders during checking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambala Delhi Highway
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp