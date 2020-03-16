Speed radars to come up on Ambala-Delhi Highway

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police will soon install a network of speed radars, automatic number plate readers (ANPRs) and cameras on 187 km NH-44 passing through Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat neighbouring the national capital. The move is aimed at deterring dangerous driving, over-speeding and unsafe lane changing.

Navdeep Singh Virk, Additional Director General of Police, (Law and Order), Haryana said that a blue print to this effect was prepared at a brainstorming session on the road safety during the observance of 31st National Road Safety Week-2020 across the state.

“As the repeated violation of speed limit leading to more crashes and injuries, the installation of speed detection devices and cameras systems will certainly help in minimising loss of life in road accidents,” he added.

He said the speed radars will be connected to a centralized control room. Virk said that Haryana Police has also undertaken several initiatives including special awareness drives, workshops and seminars to highlight and emphasise the need for road and traffic safety across the state in January.

During the week-long programme, the state police with the help of traffic volunteers has made people aware of traffic rules for road safety, he added.

Over 115 road safety awareness programmes have been conducted by the Police, added Virk. A total of 53 challans of over speeding, 776 of wrong parking and 26 challans of drunken driving were also issued to traffic offenders during checking.