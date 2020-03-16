STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Still in Bengaluru’, say Madhya Pradesh MLAs in videos, to skip floor test

They insisted that they had already submitted their resignations and that their loyalties lay with Jyothiraditya Scindia.

Published: 16th March 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The 19 Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs pose with their resignation letters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs pose with their resignation letters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following speculation that a few Congress legislators from Madhya Pradesh may have returned to Bhopal on Saturday evening, all the 21 MLAs released videos to claim that they were still in Bengaluru.

Each of the 21 MLAs claimed that they were staying in Bengaluru of their own will and will return to Bhopal only after adequate security is assured to them.

Even though Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon asked MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove majority through a trust vote in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday, suspense prevailed on Sunday whether the Governor’s directions would be followed or not. The MLAs in Bengaluru too hinted that they that may not return for the trust vote.

They insisted that they had already submitted their resignations and that their loyalties lay with Jyothiraditya Scindia.

“I have already submitted my resignation to the Speaker. I wanted to go to Madhya Pradesh, but have decided to stay back in Bengaluru. We had sought CRPF security given the situation there. We are not in anyone’s custody here and do not want to be in anyone’s custody there as well. We want to meet the Speaker and Governor personally, but we are not being provided security by CRPF as sought. I believe that my relatives are being used to file police complaints and attempts will be made to stop me,” said Manoj Chaudhary, MLA, Dewas assembly constituency.

Chaudhary’s statement comes two days after his father, accompanied by MP Congress leaders such as Jitendra Patwari and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, filed a complaint with the Karnataka police, alleging that his son was being held captive at the resort.

Sixteen of the 21 MLAs wrote a second letter to the Speaker on Sunday urging him to accept their resignations.

They have sought swift action like in the case of six ministers loyal to Scindia.The MLAs are now expected to take a decision on their return to Bhopal only after the fallout of the floor test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jyothiraditya Scindia Kamal Nath Congress BJP
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp