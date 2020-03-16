STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Take turns to attend hearings': CJI on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for journalists

CJI Bobde asked journalists to share information and notes and suggested that a system can be put in place to facilitate daily media briefing by Secretary-General.

Published: 16th March 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Supreme Court

A view of Supreme Court . (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Monday said that rules for preventing overcrowding in the courts to avoid the spread of coronavirus cannot be relaxed for journalists alone on the basis of profession.

"Can't make an exception on the basis of profession," CJI Bobde said while asking journalists to share information and notes and suggesting that a system can be put in place to facilitate daily media briefing by Secretary-General.

Video conferencing facility being contemplated may be brought into place but not sooner than one week from now and reporters may take turns to attend hearings, CJI Bobde said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 INDIA UPDATES HERE

He said that the court does not wish to prevent any reportage.

Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Chief Justice of India about the crowded corridors on account of restricted entry inside courtrooms.

CJI Bobde said that he himself wishes to assess and take stock of the situation and may do so tomorrow at 10.30 am.

This comes after the top court introduced several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants, and journalists in the courtroom.

Thermal-screening of the lawyers, litigants, and media persons were also conducted in the Supreme Court on Monday amid coronavirus fears. 

