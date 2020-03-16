Three arrested for killing, eating leopard cat in Meghalaya 

By PTI

TURA (Meghalaya): Three persons have been arrested after photographs of them trapping, killing and eating a leopard cat near their village in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district went viral on the social media, wildlife officials said on Monday.

With leopard cats being an endangered species, the photographs posted by one of the poachers triggered a social media outrage leading to their arrests, they said.

Two photographs -- one showing how the leopard cat was trapped and another with two persons carrying the feline with steel wires around its neck -- were posted on Facebook.

Social media users informed the Wildlife department about the photographs, following which the poachers Golai Marak, Jonesh D Shira and Jaila Marak were arrested from Wageasi village on Sunday evening along with the skin of the cat, Divisional Forest Officer Arphiyus Sangma said.

The incident comes close on the heels of district council member Wenison Marak killing two wild pigeons and posting photographs with the birds on social media.

Marak is on the run after FIRs were lodged against him over the incident, wildlife officials said.