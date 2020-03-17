STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhil Gogoi gets bail as NIA fails to file charge sheet within 90 days, but to stay in jail

The investigating agency had sought extension of his judicial custody for an additional 90 days for further probe and filing of charge sheet.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi

Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An NIA court here on Tuesday granted bail to activist Akhil Gogoi, arrested in December last year for his alleged role in violence during anti-CAA protests after the agency failed to file a charge sheet against him within the specified period of 90 days in connection with a case of alleged Maoists links.

However, he will not walk out of jail as three other cases are pending against him.

The investigating agency had sought extension of his judicial custody for an additional 90 days for further probe and filing of charge sheet.

The court rejected the plea, following which lawyers of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader applied for bail.

Gogoi, also anI activist, was then granted bail against a bond of Rs 30,000 in connection with the NIA case.

Gogoi has been in judicial custody since December 26.

He had mobilised public protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across several districts in Upper Assam before his arrest on December 12 from Jorhat.

Police had handed him over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Gogoi, who is reportedly not well, is currently lodged in Central Jail, Guwahati.

The Assam Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to the jail authority asking it to submit a report on his health condition.

Gogoi was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital when he fell ill a day before he and three other KMSS leaders were scheduled to launch an indefinite fast in the jail from March one against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The stir was subsequently called off.

A series of tests were conducted on the activist in the hospital and he was taken back to the jail later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi NIA Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp