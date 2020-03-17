STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All steps taken to combat coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra: Uddhav government to HC

The government submitted a short note to a division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar detailing all the measures undertaken by it till date.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that it has taken all necessary steps to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The government submitted a short note to a division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar detailing all the measures undertaken by it till date.

"A high powered committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the chief secretary of the state government which is responsible for day to day monitoring of the situation and for controlling the spread of the epidemic," the note said.

It added that while schools, colleges, universities, malls, theatres, swimming pools and gyms have been ordered to remain shut till March 31, essential commodities like medicines, groceries, milk and vegetables will be available without any hindrance.

The bench was also informed on Tuesday that all University exams have been postponed.

HC is hearing a bunch of petitions related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra has 38 Covid-19 patients as on Tuesday, down from 39 after a 64-year-man died at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on March 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bombay High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp