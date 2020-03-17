STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal civic polls deferred over coronavirus

The ruling TMC had appealed to the SEC on Sunday to defer the polls, a demand that also had the backing of Opposition parties.

Published: 17th March 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The elections to the West Bengal civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), have been postponed for the time being amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Monday.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting called to decide the dates for the polls, State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said.

"We have decided to defer the civic polls for the time being because of the coronavirus outbreak," Das said.

"We will again hold a meeting to take a call on the matter after 15 days."

The ruling TMC had appealed to the SEC on Sunday to defer the polls, a demand that also had the backing of Opposition parties.

Elections to 107 municipal bodies of the state and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are being viewed as a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP, a year ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

Sources said that the state government was keen on holding the elections between April 12 and 26.

"We had told the SEC that neither elections nor campaign can take place in this situation. It will be very risky," TMC leader Tapas Ray said.

"So, the best thing to do is to call off the elections for the time being."

Elections will come and go, but politics must take a backseat when society is faced with such a threat, Ray said.

State BJP vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar said the party supports the decision to postpone the elections.

"We don't have any problem with elections being postponed. But all the parties should be consulted again before the dates of the election are announced," Majumdar said.

Announcing a slew of preventive measures against the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended the closure of all educational institutions till April 15 and asked cinema halls to remain shut till March 31.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the people to resolve for a violence-free poll.

"Let's resolve to freely, fearlessly and fairly vote. Vote is as much right as duty," Dhankhar tweeted.

"It is national obligation. Those who do otherwise commit great disservice to nation and Democracy. They are accountable for its failures."

"I call upon all to ensure voting to keep nation first," he added.

Later, the Raj Bhavan announced all programmes in its premises had been cancelled till March-end in accordance with the Centre's advisory on the new coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal civic polls
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp