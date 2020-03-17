Bengal doctor with travel history to UK hospitalised with suspected COVID-19 symptoms

By IANS

KOLKATA: A Kolkata doctor, who had recently returned from the UK, was admitted to the isolation ward of the Bankura Medical College and Hospital (BMCH) with suspected symptoms of coronavirus, creating concern in the medical community with a number of health care givers coming in contact with him over the past few days.

The plastic surgeon who works in the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata (MCHK) came back to the country on March 12 from the UK, and went to Bankura on Sunday evening for taking part in a medical camp.

He developed a throat ache and fever from Monday morning, and went to BMCH, where he was admitted in the afternoon.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

His blood sample has been sent for testing. Meanwhile, the West Bengal health department has kept the entire five-member team of the plastic surgeon including two doctors in isolation in a Bankura hotel where they had put up. The hotel employees and others who came in the plastic surgeon's proximity have also been kept in isolation.

On the other hand, there is a lot of anxiety in MCHK, after the revelation that the doctor had operated upon a patient on March 13 and spent the whole day in the plastic surgery department.

A MCHK official said a list of 45 persons including doctors, nurses and paramedical and other staff has been drawn up for sending them in home isolation.

"We are waiting for the report which may be available today itself. If the report is positive, all these people in Bankura and Kolkata will be hospitalised and put in quarantine," said the official.