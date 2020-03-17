STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre to SC: NRC necessary exercise to identify citizens

Centre in the affidavit mentioned that as per the information available in open sources in many countries, there is a system of maintaining register of their citizens

Published: 17th March 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

NRC

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Centre in a preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court establishing the necessity of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a necessary exercise for any sovereign country for identification of citizens from non-citizens.

Citing the importance of the NRC, the Centre in the affidavit said it may not be out of place to mention that as per the information available in open sources in many countries, there is a system of maintaining register of their citizens.

"In fact, national identification cards are issued based upon the exercise of identification of citizens in these countries. In Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan also there is a system of issuance of such cards", said the affidavit. The Centre mentioned NRC while giving its response on the challenge to Section 14A of the Act.

The 129-page affidavit said that as per the existing statutory regime, there are three classes of persons residing in India: citizens, illegal migrants and foreigners on valid visas. Therefore, the responsibility entrusted on the Centre, on a combined reading of the Foreigners Act, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the 1955 Act to identify/detect illegal migrants and thereafter, follow the due process of law.

"The legal provisions regarding the National Register of Citizens i.e. Section 14A of the 1955 Act have been part of the said 1955 Act since December, 2004. It is submitted that said provisions consist merely of the procedure and the authority concerned for the preparation of a national register of citizens", said the affidavit.

The Centre said the assertions of the petitioners, challenging the CAA and NRC, that the requirement for registration of citizenship has been delegated to the executive are erroneous as the National Register of Citizens does not create any embargo on any form of citizenship.

The affidavit said that the delegation has been only of the procedure to be adopted while conducting the said exercise. "It is submitted that the provisions of the Section 14 A and the 2003 rules apply to all citizens of India without any discrimination and empower the Central government through the machinery of Registrar General of India to take further action in compliance of the legislative mandate", said the Centre in the affidavit.

The Centre said the Multiparty Parliamentary Committee not only agreed with the need for compulsory registration of citizens of India and issuance of National Identity Cards to them, but left it to the executive to prescribe merely a procedure to implement the legislative mandate.

"It is submitted that after the recommendations of this Parliamentary Committee, Parliament passed The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in December, 2003 which was finally notified for commencement on 3rd December, 2004", said the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp