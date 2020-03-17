Coronavirus effect: Platform ticket price increased at 12 railway stations in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In order to reduce the spread of coronavirus from crowded places like railway platforms, the Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR) has increased the platform ticket price at the 12 stations from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

The price hike of platform ticket will be applicable from midnight of March 19. ECR chief spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said that the price of platform ticket has been increased at Patna, Danapur, Pataliputra, Rajendranagar, Patna Sahib, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Ara, Mokama, Jehanabad, Bihar Sharif and Rajgir stations.

He said that apart from the mention stations, the price of platform ticket will remain same i.e. Rs 10 at other station under Danapur division of East Central Railway.