STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Three more tested positive in Ladakh, prohibitory orders imposed in Kargil

The three patients, two from Leh and one from Kargil -- tested positive but they are in stable condition and are undergoing treatment in specially set up isolation wards.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectants inside a hospital as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu Tuesday March 17 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Ladakh, taking the total number of such cases in the Union territory to six, a senior official said on Tuesday, announcing the imposition of prohibitory orders in the entire Kargil district as a preventive measure.

The three patients, two from Leh and one from Kargil -- tested positive but they are in stable condition and are undergoing treatment in specially set up isolation wards, Ladakh's Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel said.

With three more persons testing positive for coronavirus, he said, the confirmed cases of corona-affliction in the UT have now risen to six, including one medical staff.

Three patients were tested positive for the disease earlier.

The test report of about 50 patients was still awaited and expected in the next couple of days, he said.

Samphel said over 22,000 people were screened at hospitals and specially set up checkpoints including the main airport in Ladakh and over 130 samples were collected and sent outside the UT for testing.

He said 208 people are in-home quarantine in Leh and Kargil districts, while 150 of them have completed the essential mandatory quarantine period of two weeks but were advised to avoid going out to crowded areas as a precautionary measure.

As many as 21 suspected cases have been quarantined in health facilities in Kargil and another nine in Leh district, he said.

As part of efforts to check the spread of the pandemic, he said the district administration in Kargil has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more persons.

"A similar order is to be issued in Leh district in coming days," he said.

In his order issued Tuesday morning, District Magistrate Kargil Baseer ul Haq said the restrictions under prohibitory orders have come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force in the entire district for one month.

"Any violation of the order by any person shall invite action under IPC," Haq said, highlighting various measures taken to check the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered the immediate closure of all gymnasiums and recreational clubs in the district till March 31.

"It is felt that large gatherings in gyms, recreational clubs and other such places may cause the spread of COVID-19. All gyms and recreational clubs of Leh district shall remain closed with immediate effect," Vaishya said in his order.

Earlier on March 13, the district magistrate withdrew 'All Inner Line Permits' issued with immediate effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp