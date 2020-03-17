STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Tourist activities at Corbett, Rajaji prohibited till March 31

The order applies to the famous Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Corbett Tiger Reserve, Gangotri National Park, Binog and Binsar wildlife sanctuaries in Uttarakhand.

Published: 17th March 2020 04:53 PM

Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. (Photo | Sumeet Moghe/Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Tourism activities in national parks and tiger reserves in Uttarakhand, including Corbett and Rajaji, were prohibited till March 31 on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, an official order said.

Tourism activities in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, zoos and tiger reserves are closed from March 17 to March 31, said Chief Wildlife Warden Rajiv Bharatari in the order.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Rahul told PTI that tourists will be refunded for the bookings made for that period.

Filming and research activities at these facilities have also been prohibited till March 31 under Section 28 of the Wildlife (Conservation) Act 1972, it said.

The order applies to the famous Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Corbett Tiger Reserve, Gangotri National Park, Binog and Binsar wildlife sanctuaries in Uttarakhand.

It said the temporary prohibition of tourist activities follows similar steps taken by Assam, Maharashtra and Kerala to contain the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of tourists, officials, employees and common people.

