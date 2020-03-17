STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra suggests sensitisation session for MPs in parliament

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, the BJD MP said that number of testing centres should be increased. He said that screenings should also be introduced in domestic airport terminals.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:48 AM

Rajya Sabha Member Sasmit Patra

Rajya Sabha Member Sasmit Patra ( Photo | Sasmit Patra, Twitter )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra on Monday suggested that a dedicated sensitisation session should be held for MPs in Parliament on the lines of what was done by the Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha to create awareness on coronavirus threat and social distancing measures.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, the BJD MP said that number of testing centres should be increased.

He said that screenings should also be introduced in domestic airport terminals.

Screenings are at present being done only in international terminal s of airports.

Patra raised the issue of economic impact of social distancing on daily wage earners and requested the Centre to look at this nationwide matter deeply.

He said that ATMs should be sanitised regularly and more PP suits should be provided to doctors. The BJD Parliamentarian was given one minute by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to make his points very quickly.

