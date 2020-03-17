STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after ethnic violence, uneasy calm prevails in Manipur village, CM N Biren orders probe

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have remained clamped at Chassad-Kamjong and along the main road of Sampui area.

Published: 17th March 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur clash

In the wake of the clashes, authorities suspended mobile internet services in the “territorial jurisdiction” of Manipur. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Following Monday’s ethnic violence between Nagas and Kukis of two villages that reduced more than 100 houses to ashes, an uneasy calm prevails at Chassad village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh set up a three-member enquiry commission to probe the incidents. He warned that strict action would be initiated against those who were involved in burning down the houses of villagers.

The CM said his government would rebuild the houses that were torched and provide financial aid to the affected villagers. A large number of personnel of the police, Assam Rifles and Army have been deployed to the violence-hit as well as vulnerable areas.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have remained clamped at Chassad-Kamjong and along the main road of Sampui area. Mobile internet/data services were also suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur for three days on Monday.

Land dispute was believed to be the trigger of violent incidents. The violence broke out after the miscreants, allegedly Nagas, had torched the jhum cultivation of some Kuki villagers on Sunday.

In retaliation, the Kukis had set ablaze a newly-constructed fuel station, the owner of which is a Naga, at Chassad and blocked a major road there, thereby preventing the movement of vehicular traffic to state capital Imphal and Naga-majority Ukhrul town and Kamjong village. The protestors demanded that the miscreants, who were involved in Sunday’s incident, be handed over to them.

As vehicles were stranded, a large mob of the Nagas from Kamjong village went to the site to clear the road. This led to a clash between the two sides during which over 100 houses were set ablaze while about a dozen vehicles were either torched or damaged. Some people were injured in stone-pelting. Chassad is a Kuki village.

The Kukis, who are believed to have migrated to Manipur from Myanmar more than 200 years ago, are settled in areas where their immediate neighbours are Nagas. The Nagas view them as migrants whom they had given space to settle.

Both communities have been locked in a bitter conflict over land ownership for decades. In September 1993, some 115 Kukis were massacred by the Naga militants.

In the Northeast, nothing is more conflicting than the different sense of history that each community fiercely claims to be true.

One such tipping point was reached last year over the erection of memorial stones commemorating the Anglo-Kuki uprising of 1917-19. The contentious words used by the Kukis on the memorial stones were: “In defence of our ancestral land and freedom”. Not just the Nagas, the Manipur government too had lodged a protest against it.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga issue Ethnic violence Manipur
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp