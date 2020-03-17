STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decks cleared for Uttar Pradesh tribunal to recover damage

According to a government spokesman, a retired district judge or an officer of the rank of additional commissioner would head the tribunal and it will have two or more members.

Published: 17th March 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the matter concerning the ‘name and shame hoardings’, featuring 57 ‘CAA protesters’ alleged to have destroyed public property, is pending arbitration in the Supreme Court, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to constitute a ‘Compensation Claims Tribunal’ in the state to recover damages from the accused. 

Approved by the UP cabinet on March 13, Friday, the ‘UP Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance 2020’ was promulgated after Governor Anandiben Patel gave her nod to it on Sunday.
With the ordinance now promulgated, the tribunal would take up all cases of damage or loss of property belonging to the government or private individuals in riots, demonstrations, political rallies and unauthorised agitations.

According to a government spokesman, a retired district judge or an officer of the rank of additional commissioner would head the tribunal and it will have two or more members.The tribunal will be governed by the rules and provisions enshrined in the ordinance. It would be incumbent on the tribunal to assess the extent of damage to public or private properties in such cases. It would also be vested with the power to appoint a ‘claims commissioner’ to assess the damage and look into liabilities.It has also been empowered to appoint an assessor of the damage to properties in every district. The claims commissioner will also be asked to put together a report and send it to the tribunal.

Power to seize properties

The tribunal will  have the power to seize or attach properties. It has also been empowered to direct the state authorities to publish the name, address and photographs of the rioters and troulbe makers, with a warning for public at large not to purchase the attached property after serving a recovery notice on the accused.

