STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Immediate priority is safety of people: Government on shutdown of tourist sites, monuments

Different ministries are coordinating to contain the impact of coronavirus in the country, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said.

Published: 17th March 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel

MoS Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus scare, the government on Tuesday said its immediate priority is to ensure safety of people and it will later evaluate losses incurred by the Culture and Tourism industry due to restrictions on visitors.

Responding to series of queries during the Question Hour, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said the government has banned tourist visit and even ASI monuments and temples are shutdown.

"The House is aware that our priority is to ensure security and safety of the people. I have talked to all stakeholders, we will review the losses later," Patel said in the Upper House.

Different ministries are coordinating to contain the impact of coronavirus in the country, he added.

Responding to a query whether the government has handed over recovered stolen artefacts and idols to original owners, the Minister said the External Affairs Ministry deals with this after they are retrieved.

Right now, the recovered items are kept in a Delhi museum.

Asked if the central government can take over investigation of stolen items in the state, the Minister said the Centre is responsible for ASI monuments alone and not state monuments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prahlad Singh Patel Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp