Jump in TMC party membership ahead of 2021 Assembly elections.

KOLKATA: As the final electoral roll released by the Election Commission of India revealed significant growth in young voters in the West Bengal, the youth wing of Trinamool Congress initiated a drive of collecting 1 lakh new membership ahead of 2021 Assembly elections.

Party high-command has identified 20,000 areas in the state where new memberships drive will be initiated. Special committees are being set up for each college to bring first-time voters to the fold of the ruling party. Bengal recorded more than 20.5 lakh new voters, mostly in the age of 18-19 in January this year, in the final electoral roll.

The growth rate of voters in the 18-19 age group, was recorded at 3.08%. The final electoral roll was prepared after comprising 263 assembly constituencies, without South 24-Parganas district where the process was delayed because of Gangasagar fair.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we were ahead of BJP by little over 3.5% vote share. The volume of new voters will play a crucial role in 2021 Assembly elections. Eyeing the fresh electors, we have decided to launch the new membership drive across the state,” said a senior TMC leader.