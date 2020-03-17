Lok Sabha passes bill which seeks to extend upper limit for permitting abortions from 20 to 24 weeks

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for "special categories of women" which include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled and minors.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 was passed by a voice vote.

Certain amendments moved by opposition members were defeated.