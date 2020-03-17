No treks to Sahyadri, forts amidst coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra

By PTI

PUNE: AkhilMaharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) on Tuesday advised trekkers to avoid undertaking expeditions to the Sahyadri range and forts till March 31 in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 40 persons have tested positive for the deadly pathogen in Maharashtra.

"The AMGM requests all trekkers to follow instructions and stay safe at home. Visiting forts and organising treks may spread the virus in rural and remote areas, which could prove fatal," the mountaineering body stated in a release.

The AMGM, the apex body of mountaineering organisations in the state, requested the fraternityto cooperate and stop visits to Sahyadri range, forts and other trekking spots for thenext few weeks, it stated.

Expressing concern about the rural and remote areas near forts, the AMGM said bare minimum healthcare facilities is such localities might cause havoc if the coronavirus spreads in the area.

"Trekkers andmountain enthusiasts should refrain from visiting all these forts till March 31 or till the government gives clearance," the release stated.