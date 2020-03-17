Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

Development key to societal change

“Objectives initiatives, sustainable development and public expenditure are key to bringing qualitative changes to modern societies,” said Mihir Boley, senior faculty, National School of Design, Ahmedabad, at a seminar hosted recently by the city. Titled ‘Human Development: Contemporary Issues and Challenges’, the seminar was organised by St’ Xavier’s College of Management and Technology, Patna. Fr. T Nishant, SJ, principal of Xavier’s Institute, said the process of development should be such that it enables people to realise their full potential, collectively and individually. Among the other notable speakers at the seminar was Dr. Vivekananda Pandey, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Amity University, Patna.

Workshop for Mithila artists

Around 100 women artists, who carry forward Bihar’s famous Mithila folk art or painting tradition, got a chance to showcase themselves and hone their skills at a recent workshop organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day. They were trained on ways to explore ways to derive financial benefits out of their craft and strive towards economic empowerment. A majority of the artists attending the workshop was from Madhubani, which is considered as Bihar’s capital when it comes to art and craft. Many of these artists were spotted not only displaying their skills but also sharing their learning experiences with budding artists, who wish to specialise in Mithila paintings. The exposure is likeky to help the artists make a living out of popular folk art.

Model Anganwadi centres draw visitors

Two model Anganwadi centres, decked up with eye-catching paintings and equipped with child-friendly facilities, have become major tourist attractions in Muzaffarpur and Purnea districts of Bihar. The centre at the Kanti block of Muzaffarpur boasts of beautiful interior designs and a proper seating arrangement. The other one in Purnea’s Kullakhas Kasaba has also become the talk of the town. It also has welcoming interiors and offer myriad creative pursuits to Anganwadi children.

City to be home to world-class tech hub

Patna is all set to be home to a world-class Technology Innovation Hub (TIH). The facility would be built as part of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical System. The Union Ministry of Science and Technology has already started the process of raising the facility and a corpus of R7 crore has been released for the project. The facility is proposed to come up over an area of 30,000 square feet. The focus of the facility will be on innovation to solve real-life problems. It will take up assignments on innovation and entrepreneurship and offer world-class facilities to students.