STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Still young to contest elections: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

Interestingly, in the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress leader had said that those were his last elections.

Published: 17th March 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Putting an end to speculations about his candidature in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Monday said he will definitely contest the next polls.“I’m still quite young. I will certainly fight the next elections. Do you think I am too old to fight the polls?” the 78-year-old leader asked, in response to a question during the press conference to mark the third anniversary of his government.

Interestingly, in the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress leader had said that those were his last elections. In 2018, he had said he would not hang up his boots until the state was taken out of the “mess”.Also on completion of 3 years in office, Amarinder announced a slew of incentives — One lakh government vacancies to be filled up, to rationalize electricity tariff, 5000 new permits for small buses and 2000 for stage carriages, road tax on buses to be reduced, State Drug Legislation to tackle the menace of drugs and 750 rural stadiums and the list is endless.

Amarinder also played down his differences with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying he has no issues with the Amritsar MLA and the ex-minister could discuss any matter with anyone in the party. “For the youth of the state, we will provide one lakh government jobs over the next two years,” he said, adding that the employment will be provided through a transparent and merit-based system.

Amarinder said jobs will be offered in several government departments, including health, education and police, “We have already provided 12.17 lakh jobs,” he claimed.Under fire from the Opposition over high electricity charges, Amarinder announced to rationalise power tariffs.

“Realising that domestic electricity consumers deserve relief in power tariffs, we have decided to rationalise electricity tariffs in a manner that reduces their burden, making it more affordable to the common man,” Singh said.He also announced 750 rural sports stadiums to be set up across Punjab in order promote sports and improve the health and fitness of youth, and the establishment of a Law University in Tarn Taran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab CM
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp