49 terrorists killed since Art 370 scrapping n Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in the Valley since abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, adding that 49 terrorists have been killed in the period. However, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, no major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country between August 5, 2019 and March 10, 2020.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the investigation into the February 2019 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir was still on.

“After the Pulwama attack, 82 security force personnel (including 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama) have laid their lives in fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The government announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 provisions on August 5 last year. Simultaneously, a Bill was also passed by the Parliament to bifurcate the state into two union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also informed the Lok Sabha that the number of registered migrant families from Jammu and Kashmir currently residing in Jammu is 43,618, in Delhi/NCR is 19,338 and in other States/UTs is 1,995. Hence, the total number of registered migrant families residing in Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and elsewhere in the country is 64,951. The ministry gave out this information in a written reply to a question on the number of Kashmiri Pandits who left the valley in the 1990s and are currently residing in the country.