A-I suspends services to Europe; low occupancy forces rlys to cancel trains

With the government banning entry of people from EU, Turkey and the UK, Air India has suspended its services to the UK and Europe till March 31.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the government banning entry of people from EU, Turkey and the UK, Air India has suspended its services to the UK and Europe till March 31. India has also barred the entry of nationals from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Air India said in view of the DGCA’s instructions regarding travel and visa restrictions related to the COVID-2019, all flights to/from UK and Europe will remain suspended from March 19 to 31.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also issued guidelines for airlines for deep cleaning and disinfecting aircraft once in 24 hours. It has directed that all aircraft must be equipped with at least one universal precaution kit and adequate hand sanitizers and advised crew members to keep passenger interaction to a minimum.

71 trains cancelled
The Indian Railways on Tuesday cancelled 71 trains due to low occupancy in different zones from March 18 to April 1. A senior Railway Ministry official said the decision was taken in view of the low occupancy amid the corona outbreak.

The official said Central Railway has cancelled 23 trains while South Central Railway cancelled 29 trains. Western Railways cancelled 10 trains and South Eastern Railways cancelled nine. The railways even increased the prices of the platform tickets at over 250 stations from `10 to `50 to stop the crowding at stations.

