STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre orders CBSE, JEE exams to be deferred due to coronavirus scare

It also asked schools to ensure that information is disseminated to all students from their respective schools.

Published: 18th March 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak as they wait outside the examination center, in New Delhi

Students wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak as they wait outside the examination center, in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced to defer papers of class X and XII board examinations scheduled between March 19 and March 31 on the instructions of Union HRD Ministry which has directed postponement of examinations for a few weeks. The new dates will be announced after March 31 after re-assessment of the situation.

"All ongoing examinations of the board for classes X and XII being held in examination centres in India and abroad and scheduled between 19.03.2020 to 31.3.2020 (both dates inclusive) shall be rescheduled after 31st March," the CBSE circular said.

FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

It also asked schools to ensure that information is disseminated to all students from their respective schools.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) under the ministry which conducts JEE Main - the entrance examination for enegineering colleges across the country and first test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) - also announced postponement of the examination. JEE Main - the second this year - was scheduled between April 5 to 11.

The major announcement by the agencies comes days after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a comprehensive social distancing guideline in a bid to contain the spread of corona virus in the country. 

The measures advised had included possibility of postponing the onging examinations wherever possible and ensuring a minimum distance of one meter each amongst students if the exams cannot be cancelled.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus impact: In two days, Railways cancels 184 trains till April 1

In a statement issued late on Wednedsay evening, the CBSE said that re-examinations that were rescheduled for riot hit north east Delhi will also be further reschduled. "All ongoing board exam related evaulation work in various evualation centres in the country is also suspended upto March 31. All Centre Nodal Supervisors may ensure reschudling of evualtion work from 1.4.20 unless otherwise informed by the Board," the statement also said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE JEE Mains CBSE Board exams Coronavirus Coronavirus exams Exams delayed
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp