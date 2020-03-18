Coronavirus: CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh tests negative, NDA bans gatherings, expeditions

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A CRPF jawan deployed in Chhattisgarh, who showed coronavirus-like symptoms after visiting a hospital in Kerala, has tested negative for the contagious disease, officials said on Wednesday.

His samples were collected last week after he reported high fever and cough at a camp in the Bastar region.

"The test results of the jawan have come negative for coronavirus. He was kept in isolation at a force camp in Chhattisgarh. The jawan has been advised to take precautions for some more days," a senior CRPF officer said.

The trooper, part of a battalion deployed for anti-Naxal operations in the state, had reported to his unit on March 10 after coming from his hometown in Kerala's Kottayam district.

The jawan was reported to have visited a hospital in Kerala where some people were kept under isolation for COVID-19.

His samples were taken and sent to a laboratory in Mumbai after he complained of fever and cough.

The 3.25 lakh personnel strong Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 25,000 personnel as part of over 26 battalions to conduct anti-Maoist operations in the central Indian state.

The number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 on Wednesday, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union health ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals and three people who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with coronavirus patients, are under surveillance, the ministry said.

NDA suspends gatherings, guest lectures, expeditions and other group activities

The National Defence Academy (NDA) here has suspended all large gatherings, guest lectures, expeditions and other group activities in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday.

All NDA cadets and personnel have been briefed and sensitised about the causes and symptoms of COVID-19 by the commanding officer of Military Hospital, he said.

All educational tours and outdoor hikes have been cancelled, he added.

Cadets are being closely monitored by their divisional officers, seniors and civilian instructors for any symptoms of the deadly pathogen, he said.

While cadets have been adviced to avoid visits to crowded places, all non-essential gatherings have been suspended, the official said.

Educational hikes and outdoor activities outside the campus have been stopped till further orders and visitors are also not permitted on the NDA premises, he said.

Persons experiencing symptoms of flu, cough or cold have been advised to report about it immediately and if the case seems suspicious, they will be shifted to Armed Force Medical Services Hospital, the official said.

The official clarified that the information on social media about a member of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) testing positive for coronavirus is false and hearsay.

No symptoms associated with coronavirus have been detected in any personnel of the MILIT or Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), he said.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 42 COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday.