COVID-19 pandemic: Uttarakhand Secretariat closed for a week

The order comes after the first positive case of Covid-19 surfaced in the state on Sunday with 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest Officer testing positive for the infection. 

India’s total number of cases is nearing 150-mark after fresh cases were reported from several states.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Wednesday closed secretariat and many other key departments amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister confirming the decision said, "The decision has been taken for public safety as our country enters in a critical phase now. We must take all precautions to get through the outbreak safely."

Except for employees of key departments and essential services such as water supply, power supply, police, health, sanitation will be working full time so that daily life is not disrupted.

Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force has been deployed in hospitals of the state where suspected patients of Covid-19 are being kept to prevent them from running away. 

Incidents of patients running away from isolation wards have emerged from various parts of the state who were soon found and brought back to the isolation facilities. 

Uttarakhand state government on Tuesday announced the closure of all protected sanctuaries and zoo amidst COVID-19 scare including Corbett Tiger Reserve from March 20-31.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, corporate offices, gymnasium and many other services have already been closed down due to the scare of the fatal infection.

Meanwhile, the government has registered case on SC/ST government employee association for gathering and endangering lives amidst ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. However, the employees refused to budge and are still carrying out demonstrations on the issues of reservation in promotion. 

Earlier, last week, Uttarakhand state government cancelled celebrations titled 'Batien Kam Kaam Zyada' scheduled on March 18 on the occasion of completing three years the government highlighting works done by the government.
 

