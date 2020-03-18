COVID 19: With positive cases on the rise, where does India's testing ability stand today?

By Online Desk

On March 16, India recorded its' third coronavirus death and subsequently many states have announced its' first positive case.

In Maharashtra, the number of positive cases is going to touch 50 and it also has affected an Army soldier.

Across the world, the virus-positive cases increased suddenly by large numbers. In such a scenario, can India handle the situation?

This new predicament has called the attention towards the country's resource mobility and the capability of the health infrastructure. Where does India's current preparedness leave us? Here's the breakdown: