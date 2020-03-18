STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID 19: With positive cases on the rise, where does India's testing ability stand today?

Across the world, the virus-positive cases increased suddenly by large numbers. In such a scenario, can India handle the situation?

Published: 18th March 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Online Desk

On March 16, India recorded its' third coronavirus death and subsequently many states have announced its' first positive case. 

In Maharashtra, the number of positive cases is going to touch 50 and it also has affected an Army soldier. 

Across the world, the virus-positive cases increased suddenly by large numbers. In such a scenario, can India handle the situation?

This new predicament has called the attention towards the country's resource mobility and the capability of the health infrastructure. Where does India's current preparedness leave us? Here's the breakdown:

  • 90 samples being tested per day in each lab at present

  • 180 sample testing capacity per day possible at each lab

  • 1.2 lakh India's current capacity to do tests per day

  • 72 ICMR labs equipped to do testing

  • 49 More labs under organisations like CSIR, Department of Biotechnology and DRDO to be equipped to test by this weekend

  • ICMR setting up two new testing locations (NCR and Bhubaneswar) for fast diagnostic systems. These two centres could test up to 1,400 samples every day

  • 7-10 days later, accredited private labs can be allowed to test for COVID-19

  • 11,500 Samples tested at labs under ICMR till Monday

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus testing labs covidindia
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp