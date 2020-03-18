Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to take oath in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will take oath as an Upper House member at 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to Rajya Sabha bulletin, here on Wednesday.

The Congress has criticised the government over Justice (rtd) Gogoi's nomination to the House of Elders. The President nominated him to the Rajya Sabha on Monday after almost 4 months of retirement from the apex court.

ALSO READ | 'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Markandey Katju slams former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

"The nomination of the retired CJI to the Rajya Sabha is serious, unprecedented and unpardonable assaults on the basic structure of the Constitution, which subsumes the independence of the judiciary as held by the Supreme Court judgement," said Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Stating that it's not about any individual or Justice Gogoi, Singhvi said, "Our Constitution is based on separation of powers of the judiciary and the executive. The judiciary thrives on perception of aastha (belief) and vishwas (faith). But all of them have taken the beating."