STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Funds for SCs way less than what Niti Aayog mandated

The database would be used for providing scholarships/fellowships and funds for improving their art forms.

Published: 18th March 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (File Photo)

Niti Aayog. (File Photo)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The funds allocated for scheduled caste under the Ministries of Culture and Consumer Affairs are way below what has been mandated by the Niti Aayog, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has observed while reviewing utilisation of funds for SCs. 

According to the minutes of the meeting held by the ministry of social justice and empowerment with the ministries of culture and consumer affairs last week, this has been observed as ‘a serious lacuna’. A review of the development action plan for SCs showed the revised allocation was brought down to `11.76 crore which was .38 per cent as against the Niti Aayog guideline of 8.3 per cent. 

The ministry has recommended that allocation is made for the SC to develop libraries and expanding the scope of Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana where a database of SC folk artists would be prepared. The database would be used for providing scholarships/fellowships and funds for improving their art forms.

The ministry may equip reading rooms in Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana villages with computers, it has suggested. The revised allocation for the development action plan for scheduled caste was .17 per cent as against the Niti Aayog guidelines. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog SCs fund
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp