STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Minister directs teams to visit quarantine facilities to assess and monitor amenities

The meeting was attended by senior health ministry officials, the directors or medical superintendents of central government hospitals.

Published: 18th March 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a review meeting on containment and management of the novel coronavirus, directing that teams be deputed to regularly inspect and monitor quarantine facilities for ensuring necessary amenities are being provided.

The review comes amid the number of coronavirus cases rising to 151 in India on Wednesday after 14 more were reported from various parts of the country.

The figure includes three deaths reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

The meeting was attended by senior health ministry officials, the directors or medical superintendents of central government hospitals such as the Safdurjung Hospital, the RML Hospital and the AIIMS-Delhi.

Vardhan reviewed the preparedness of hospitals in terms of availability of testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), medicines and isolation wards.

He directed hospitals to ensure adequate availability of protective gear for all healthcare workers.

The minister was informed that adequate quantity of PPE, masks, sanitizers, handheld thermometers, among other equipment, are being procured and provided as per demand along with maintaining stock to address any future demand, the health ministry said in a statement.

Vardhan reviewed in detail the quarantine facilities for evacuees, including those at airports and other key transit points, in terms of segregation of passengers, transportation to quarantine facilities and health check-ups.

"The health minister has directed for teams to be deputed to regularly inspect and monitor the quarantine facilities to ensure that the necessary amenities and facilities are being provided. The minister stated that he shall be reviewing the same everyday with the aim of improving them," the statement said.

The minister also appreciated the various actions being undertaken in close coordination with various ministries at the central level, states as well as Indian embassies abroad.

Vardhan also lauded the states for active surveillance, effective contact tracing and their preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.

Highlighting the critical importance of effective communication as a tool of crisis management, he advised for multi-media communication campaigns that would focus on different aspects such as preventive measures, busting myths, equipping the masses with information on guidelines, advisories, testing labs, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Safdurjung Hospital RML Hospital AIIMS-Delhi Harsh Vardhan
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp