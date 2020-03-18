STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India provided 15 tonnes of medical supplies worth Rs 2.11 crore to coronavirus-hit China: Government

The medical supplies included one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of enteral feeding pumps, 21 pieces of the defibrillator.

Published: 18th March 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads 'Go China! Go Wuhan' as businesses slowly restart in Beijing on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India provided 15 tonnes of medical supplies to coronavirus-hit China comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment at a cost of about Rs 2.11 crore, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the medical supplies included one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of enteral feeding pumps, 21 pieces of the defibrillator and 4,000 pieces of N-95 masks.

These medical supplies cost approximately Rs 2.11 crore and were handed over to the Hubei Charity Federation in Wuhan, Muraleedharan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 8, 2020, in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, conveying the solidarity of the Indian government and its people with the neighbouring nation and the readiness to provide assistance, he said.

The government provided 15 tonnes of medical supplies comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to China on February 26, 2020, he said.

These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan, China, Muraleedharan said.

To a separate question, he said the government organised three special flights on January 31, February 1 and February 26 to evacuate 766 people, including students, from Wuhan as well as other cities of Hubei province in China in view of the continuing lockdown of the province.

The evacuated persons included 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners -- 23 from Bangladesh, nine from Maldives, two from Myanmar and one each from South Africa, Madagascar and United States, Muraleedharan said.

"In addition, six Chinese citizens who were spouses and/or children of Indian nationals were also evacuated," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp