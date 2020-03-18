STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jairam Ramesh questions centre over uniform civil code

Ramesh also requested Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to allot time to discuss the issue.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday asked the government on the action taken by it on Law Commission of India’s document on Uniform Civil Code wherein the panel had opined that UCC “is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”. Quoting the panel’s document, Ramesh said that the world recognises differences in religion and there should be codification in each religion rather than a UCC. 

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Ramesh said the Law Commission, acting on a reference made by the government in 2016, had on August 31, 2018 floated a consultation paper on Reform of Family Law. The consultation paper covered topics of marriage and divorce, custody and guardianship, adoption and maintenance and success and inheritance, he said.

Ramesh also requested Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to allot time to discuss the issue. “We have been discussing this for years together, we need to discuss this further. Now the Uniform Civil Code, common civil code is being suggested. One has to discuss it. The House, one of the days...we will think about it,” Naidu said while responding..

The topic assumes importance as the UCC has been a key political issue, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being committed to implement it.  In the 185-page consultation paper, the Commission has dealt with laws that are discriminatory “rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage,” he said.

He said the Commission at para 1.15 of the consultation paper stated that “While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups, or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process.Resolution of this conflict does not mean abolition of difference. Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a UCC, paper stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp