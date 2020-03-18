STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya government shuts tourist spots till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

The state's preparedness to tackle COVID-19 was also reviewed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at a meeting during which he asked deputy commissioners to screen all people entering their districts.

Published: 18th March 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday decided to shut tourist spots in the state as part of its measures to prevent any possible transmission and outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"All tourist spots in the state of Meghalaya including parks and recreational areas are hereby advised to close till March 31," the order said.

The state's preparedness to tackle COVID-19 was also reviewed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at a meeting during which he asked deputy commissioners to screen all people entering their districts.

State Health minister AL Hek and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui were also present at the review meeting.

The chief minister gave the instructions via video conferencing to the deputy commissioners and medical officers of the districts.

"The situation in the world and other parts of the country is alarming and there is a need to be serious but without creating panic," Conrad said in a statement.

Participation of local headman and community besides closely monitoring the situation in the state for the next 15 days is crucial, he said.

The meeting also discussed need for medical volunteers, stocking of essential commodities, and setting up of isolation wards, testing centres and control rooms.

The need for spreading awareness on hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing was also discussed in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp