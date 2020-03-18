Parliament business to go on as usual, no early conclusion of session: PM to MPs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the clamour from MPs for prioritising the government business in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Budget session of Parliament will continue as per schedule.

At the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Modi lauded the efforts of health professionals in containing the outbreak and crew members of airlines in evacuating Indians and foreign nationals from the countries under severe grip of the virus. He also appreciated the media for extensively reporting on the virus to make people aware about the preventive steps as well as the guidelines and restrictions imposed by the government.

With over 7,000 people, including MPs, officials and security personnel, present in Parliament, a section of MPs have called for curtailment of the Budget session. The PM, however, stressed that they should continue with their parliamentary works.The government is apparently keen that the business can go as usual so that there is no panic among people.

Impact on tourism

The Centre has not undertaken any specific study on impact of coronavirus on the tourism industry, the ministry concerned said in response to a Rajya Sabha question on Tuesday. The government has so far not formulated any scheme for compensation of loss to the tourism industry due to coronavirus, the ministry said. The provisional figures for foreign tourist arrivals were over 11.18 lakh for January 2020 and over 10.15 lakh for February, according to data shared in the House.