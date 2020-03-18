STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parliament business to go on as usual, no early conclusion of session: PM to MPs

With over 7,000 people, including MPs, officials and security personnel, present in Parliament, a section of MPs have called for curtailment of the Budget session.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh smiles as BJP MP Raj Kumar Chahal, wearing a cap with the message ‘Karo Namaste’, greets him at Parliament House | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the clamour from MPs for prioritising the government business in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Budget session of Parliament will continue as per schedule. 

At the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Modi lauded the efforts of health professionals in containing the outbreak and crew members of airlines in evacuating Indians and foreign nationals from the countries under severe grip of the virus. He also appreciated the media for extensively reporting on the virus to make people aware about the preventive steps as well as the guidelines and restrictions imposed by the government.

With over 7,000 people, including MPs, officials and security personnel, present in Parliament, a section of MPs have called for curtailment of the Budget session. The PM, however, stressed that they should continue with their parliamentary works.The government is apparently keen that the business can go as usual so that there is no panic among people.

Impact on tourism
The Centre has not undertaken any specific study on impact of coronavirus on the tourism industry, the ministry concerned said in response to a Rajya Sabha question on Tuesday. The government has so far not formulated any scheme for compensation of loss to the tourism industry due to coronavirus, the ministry said. The provisional figures for foreign tourist arrivals were over 11.18 lakh for January 2020 and over 10.15 lakh for February, according to data shared in the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp