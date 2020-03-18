STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM lauds Bangla founder, hopes to take relations to new heights 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Bangladesh had created a golden chapter of mutual relations in past few years.

Published: 18th March 2020 10:30 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his video message to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman, praised the founder of the nation for getting Bangladesh out of devastation and genocide. Saying that Rahman devoted his life to create a positive and progressive society, 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Bangladesh had created a golden chapter of mutual relations in past few years. Due to spread of coronavirus Modi and other foreign dignitaries, who were originally invited for the celebrations, send in their wishes through video messages.

Heaping praises on Bangabandhu, Modi said that he epitomised a leader of courage, man of conviction, sage of peace, champion of justice, hand of defiance against brutality and a shield against coercion. 
“These qualities of him gave a new energy to lakhs of youth in those times, to face all the challenges for liberation of Bangladesh. Today, it gives me great happiness, when I see people of Bangladesh dedicating themselves day and night towards making their dear nation, ‘Shonar Bangla’, as was dreamt by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the prime minister said. 

In what could be an apparent reference to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that making terror  weapons of politics and diplomacy destroys a society and nation. “The world is also watching where the supporters of terror and violence are currently placed and in what state they are, while Bangladesh is scaling new heights,” Modi said. Expressing confidence that both nations will develop to new heights, Modi said, “Next year will be 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation and year 2022 will be the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. I am confident that both these milestones will not only take development of India and Bangladeshto a new height, but will also strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries.”

