PM Modi to address nation on COVID-19 at 8 pm on Thursday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday 8 p.m. and will talk about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, the PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed."



"The Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next," another tweet read.



"Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others," the PMO tweet said.



India saw 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total in the country to 152. Three people have died in India -- one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.



Countries across the globe have pushed for more drastic measures to contain the pandemic disease that has now surpassed over 2,00,000 cases and over 8,000 deaths globally.