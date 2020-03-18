STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to address nation on COVID-19 at 8 pm on Thursday

The PM will talk about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it.

Published: 18th March 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Beneficiary of Pardhan Mantri Bhartiya Janushadhi Pariyojana through Viedo conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday 8 p.m. and will talk about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, the PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed."

"The Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next," another tweet read.

"Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others," the PMO tweet said.

India saw 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total in the country to 152. Three people have died in India -- one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Countries across the globe have pushed for more drastic measures to contain the pandemic disease that has now surpassed over 2,00,000 cases and over 8,000 deaths globally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp