Pune woman tests positive for COVID-19; cases in city climb to 19, Maharashtra count mounts to 42

By PTI

PUNE: A 28-year-old woman from Pune with a travel history to France and the Netherlands has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases Pune stand at 19 and in Maharashtra, has gone up to 42.

Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, "The woman returned India on March 15. She was admitted to hospital here on March 17.