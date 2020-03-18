Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

MV Rao is Jharkhand’s new DGP

MV Rao is the new Director General of Police of Jharkhand. The 1987 batch IPS officer, who was posted as DG Home Guard, has been given additional charge of DGP in Jharkhand. Rao will officially become DGP only after the confirmation given by the UPSC in this regard. Rao’s image has been of an honest police officer. Recently, the Jharkhand government gave the task of investigating the IPS Anurag Gupta case to him. Rao’s predecessor Kamal Nayan Chaubey remained on the post for only nine months following which he was transferred to the post of OSD, Police Modernisation Camp, Delhi.

Tata Steel allows employees to work from home

As a part of preventive measures taken to combat coronavirus, Tata Steel issued an advisory to its officials to work from home, avoiding unnecessary gathering. The rest, whose work profile does not enable them to work from home, can avail special leaves as directed in the advisory issued by Tata Steel on Monday. The advisory has also asked its unit heads to avoid public transport and those who can work from home, may do so as per their choice. The company has also issued a travel advisory ordering suspension of all international and domestic business travel of employees. The suspension of overseas travel and domestic travel, either by air, train or road, has been enforced till further notice, as the steel major decided to go for measures to contain spread of the infection.

Thermal guns for devotees at Deoghar

The district administration in Deoghhar has decided to use 15 thermal guns at different entry points to prevent entry of any coronavirus infected devotee in the premises of Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. Meanwhile, special counselling sessions by expert medical teams are being organised to the healthcare personnel deployed inside and outside the temple premises so that they can identify any suspected case. According to the Deputy Commissioner, the footfall of devotees has significantly dropped to about 15,000 as against 30,000-35,000 per day.

Protest at Ranchi’s Shaheen Bagh postponed

Indefinite protest at Ranchi’s Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been sitting on dharna, has been postponed from March 18 for an indefinite period of time due to the fear of spreading coronavirus among the women sitting there round-the-clock for the last two months. Organisers believe that it is the need of the hour to postpone the protest in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country Their protest will resume after the situation becomes normal.

