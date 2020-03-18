STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi diary

MV Rao is the new Director General of Police  of Jharkhand. The 1987 batch IPS officer, who was posted as DG Home Guard, has been given additional charge of DGP in Jharkhand.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

MV Rao is Jharkhand’s new DGP   
MV Rao is the new Director General of Police  of Jharkhand. The 1987 batch IPS officer, who was posted as DG Home Guard, has been given additional charge of DGP in Jharkhand. Rao will officially become DGP only after the confirmation given by the UPSC in this regard.  Rao’s image has been of an honest police officer. Recently, the Jharkhand government gave the task of investigating the IPS Anurag Gupta case to him. Rao’s predecessor Kamal Nayan Chaubey remained on the post for only nine months following which he was transferred to the post of OSD, Police Modernisation Camp, Delhi.  

Tata Steel allows employees to work from home
As a part of preventive measures taken to combat coronavirus, Tata Steel issued an advisory to its officials to work from home, avoiding unnecessary gathering. The rest, whose work profile does not enable them to work from home, can avail special leaves as directed in the advisory issued by Tata Steel on Monday. The advisory has also asked its unit heads to avoid public transport and those who can work from home, may do so as per their choice. The company has also issued a travel advisory ordering suspension of all international and domestic business travel of employees. The suspension of overseas travel and domestic travel, either by air, train or road, has been enforced till further notice, as the steel major decided to go for measures to contain spread of the infection.

Thermal guns for devotees at Deoghar
 The district administration in Deoghhar has decided to use 15 thermal guns at different entry points to prevent entry of any coronavirus infected devotee in the premises of Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. Meanwhile, special counselling sessions by expert medical teams are being organised to the healthcare personnel deployed inside and outside the temple premises so that they can identify any suspected case. According to the Deputy Commissioner, the footfall of devotees has significantly dropped to about 15,000 as against 30,000-35,000 per day. 

Protest at Ranchi’s Shaheen Bagh postponed  
 Indefinite protest at Ranchi’s Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been sitting on dharna, has been postponed from March 18 for an indefinite period of time due to the fear of spreading coronavirus among the women sitting there round-the-clock for the last two months. Organisers believe that it is the need of the hour to postpone the protest in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country Their protest will resume after the situation becomes normal. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp