Want to be divorced before he is hanged: Nirbhaya convict Akshay's wife moves court

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In yet another ploy to delay hanging, wife of a Nirbhaya convict has filed for a divorce in a local court in Bihar's Aurangabad.

In the plea, the wife of convict Akshay Thakur has said she does not want to live the life of a widow as her husband is set to be hanged on March 20. The court has posted the matter for March 19.

Punita, Akshay's wife, has said, "My husband is innocent. I want to be legally divorced before he is hanged."

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta moves SC with fresh curative petition

Punita's lawyer Mukesh Kumar Singh, speaking to media in Aurangabad said, "My client (Akshay's wife Punita) has a right to seek divorce from her husband. That is why I have filed a plea in the family court. She has the right to seek divorce under Section 13(2)(II) of Hindu Marriage Act which says a woman can seek divorce if the husband has, since the solemnisation of the marriage, been guilty of rape, sodomy or bestiality."

A senior lawyer at Tis Hazari court in Delhi told IANS, "Yes, the woman can file for divorce if her husband has been convicted in a case of rape."

ALSO READ: Wasn't in Delhi on day of crime, says Nirbhaya convict Mukesh; Court rejects his plea to quash hanging

All the four convicts of Nirbhaya -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Thakur (31) are currently lodged in Tihar jail and are set to be hanged on March 20. They have been using tactics to delay the hanging, which has already been postponed twice. They have even approached the International Court of Justice and India's Human Rights Commission.

However, some legal experts feel that there is no chance of any further delay as all formalities have been completed and the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies.