276 Indians abroad have tested positive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday confirmed that a total of 276 Indians abroad, including 255 in Iran, have tested positive for COVID-19.While 12 Indians have tested positive in the UAE, five in Italy and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, the MEA had said it had no confirmation of Indians testing positive in Iran. The 255 pilgrims’ swab samples were tested by a team of doctors sent to Iran and were brought back to India. The MEA is evacuating Indians from Iran in batches and keeping them quarantined.

Sources said the help of navy could be taken to send a team of doctors and medical supplies to treat the Indians in Iran. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will take necessary action as and when required,” said a source.