STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus impact: After jawan tests positive, Army to screen every soldier twice a day

The troops have been asked to postpone all non-essential mass gatherings like festivals and welfare activities till the situation improves.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing a mask checks the body temperature of an army personnel.

A health worker wearing a mask checks the body temperature of an army personnel. (Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army has asked all its units and formations to screen all 1.2 million soldiers twice every day in order to shield them from corona risk. It has also advised all officers and jawans to keep away from the large gatherings.

All troops will be screened during morning PT/parade/roll call by the medical officers, assistants and nursing assistants, says the advisory sent to all military stations. Those found with complaints or symptoms of cough, cold or fever will be referred to the nearest military hospital. 

The announcement came after a 34-year-soldier in Leh was confirmed positive for COVID-19. Aiming to keep ‘Optimal Medical Preparedness’, Core Working Groups have been formed under senior officers and advisory has been issued to all the military stations under the six operational commands. The troops have been asked to postpone all non-essential mass gatherings like festivals and welfare activities till the situation improves.

They have also been advised to avoid visiting crowded places like malls etc. To deal with any eventuality, the Army has asked all military hospitals to establish isolation wards with adequate facilities, including separate OPDs for the screening of suspects. Every medical unit has to ensure it has adequate equipment and medical store and be ready with crisis expansion beds if required. Hospitals have been authorised to utilise emergency procurement powers to maintain the availability of the medical equipment and expendables.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
soldier coronavirus Indian Army COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, rupee slips past 75 per US dollar amid coronavirus scare
Mohan Kumar supplies fish and meet to several food chains in the town including star hotels and small fast food centers | Aravind Raj
College professor quits job to sell frozen fish, earns Rs 1 lakh a month
A view of Nellore Government General Hospital.
Even patients avoid hospital due to positive case in Nellore
Known for its squeezing traffic routine, Anna Salai near Teynampet wore a deserted look on Wednesday since schools and colleges have shut down following a government order and people were instructed to stay indoors. (Photo | V Tharus Mani)
1,890 with travel history quarantined in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation: India's coronavirus warrior - his life and fears
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp