Alwar doctor couple issued notice for ignoring coronavirus protocol on return from abroad

By PTI

JAIPUR: Health authorities in Rajasthan's Alwar district have issued a notice to a doctor couple, who are suspected to have been infected by the novel coronavirus, for travelling abroad without approval and resuming work after their return ignoring the advisory and protocol, officials said.

The couple, an eye surgeon and his gynaecologist wife, work at the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Alwar and were on leave from March 2-12 for "urgent work".

"The couple did not inform that they travelled abroad during the leave duration. A notice has been served to give explanation," said Sunil Chauhan, the principal medical officer of the hospital.

Officials said the couple visited Singapore and conducted surgery after resuming duty.

Chauhan said the couple are among the coronavirus suspects who had a history of travelling abroad.

They are now under home isolation.

Their swab samples have been taken for testing and the report is awaited.