STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid coronavirus threat, Centre tells paramilitary forces to be ready to combat epidemic

Describing coming three weeks as extremely crucial, the Home Ministry has asked CAPFs to leave no scope in battling the outbreak, saying that 'lack of caution' could be alarming.

Published: 19th March 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police personnel sanitize their hands in the wake of deadly coronavirus at Vikhroli in Mumbai

Traffic police personnel sanitize their hands in the wake of deadly coronavirus at Vikhroli in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday asked paramilitary forces to get into "battle mode" and plan ahead to combat COVID-19, asking them to postpone administration works by medical staff in lieu of the demand already placed on their time and effort.

Stating "limited" resources are needed to be utilised wisely and healthcare staff are at "maximum risk" and they are likely to become "overburdened" in the coming days, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked CAPFs to ensure security of medical staff.

Describing coming three weeks as extremely crucial, the MHA has asked CAPFs to leave no scope in battling the outbreak, saying that "lack of caution" by even one personnel could be alarming.

Apprehending that security of medical staff may be compromised in future days due to difficult circumstances, the ministry said, "If and when the healthcare staff falls sick, the healthcare system is likely to be burdened. They are prone to be anxious, worried, irritable and even angry and may even be attacked by the public when resources are limited…security for staff will have to be ensured."

In the detailed guidelines issued to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the MHA announced that all "non-emergency leaves" of CAPFs may be cancelled to "cut down travel risk".

The guidelines - on the role and responsibilities of CAPFs - also asked CAPFs to not forward any unscientific, unsubstantiated messages on social media. The forces were also told to plan and arrange for "emergency budget" for protective equipment and disinfection material for all staff, especially medical staff and workers.

ALSO READ| Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan as three fresh cases of coronavirus reported in state

Emphasising on containing the spread of COVID-19, the advisory stated, "The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government's main medical research body, has given India an estimated 30 days to prepare. The only thing that is likely to slow the exponential growth and spread of this infection is measures to prevent community transmission."

Describing COVID-19 as "the most infectious virus the world has seen in recent times", the ministry has asked CAPFs to avoid places that have heavy footfall.

It also advised postponing all meetings with outsiders. "Organise web-based meetings if urgent, don't meet in groups of more than ten. Avoid all conferences, sports events. Avoid visits to markets and malls," the letter said.

"Social distancing (maintaining a gap of at least a metre to other people) for general public and meticulous personal prophylaxis and disinfection for healthcare staff is required. There is a need to get into battle mode and plan ahead... in theory and through drills," the four-page advisory read.

India’s paramilitary forces comprise around least 10 lakh men and women posted all over the country for internal security duties, including border areas and tensed terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, North East and naxal-affected areas.

ALSO READ| Centre orders CBSE, JEE exams to be deferred due to coronavirus scare

CAPFs comprise Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, National Security Guard and Assam Rifles.

"Avoid international or domestic travel (air, train or bus) for at least one month, except when essential. Non-emergency leave of any kind may be cancelled forthwith. This will cut down travel-related risk of virus spreading," the advisory said.

In keeping with what is now global protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19, paramilitary personnel are also being encouraged to avoid physical contact such as handshakes and are being taught to practice cough hygiene.

India is currently at Stage-II of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this means that at present, there is no community transmission of the virus.

The advisory also instructed personnel to wash hands frequently, especially when in public places, and keep shoes outside the house. The advisory issued through office of additional Director General (Medical)

The advisory also asked paramilitary personnel to organise public awareness and education camps, and to put up posters available on Health Ministry and World Health Organisation (WHO) websites. However, it said, "Do not hold gatherings for this purpose."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Armed Police Forces Coronavirus Ministry of Home Affairs COVID 19 CAPF coronavirus ready
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp