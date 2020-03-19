Boards, JEE Main postponed; woman is 10th case in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced to defer papers of Class X and XII Board examinations scheduled between March 19 and 31 after directive from the Union Human Resources Development Ministry. The new dates will be announced after March 31 after re-assessing the situation. The National Testing Agency also announced postponement of the JEE Main scheduled between April 5 and 11.

“All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. The Board also suspended all ongoing evaluation work till March 31. Schools were asked to ensure that information is disseminated to all students. Re-examinations rescheduled for riot-hit northeast Delhi have also been further rescheduled.

The total coronavirus cases in Delhi have reached 10 as a 38-year-old woman, a resident of L Block in Dilshad Garden, tested positive on Wednesday. She had recently returned from Saudi Arabia after doing Umrah. “Her two daughters, 25 and 26 years old, who have shown symptoms, have been put in isolation at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the patient has also been shifted to the same hospital. Her son has been asked to self-quarantine at home as he is asymptomatic for now,” Pankaj Bhatnagar, SDM, Seemapuri said.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal discussed measures to contain COVID outbreak with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A meeting has been scheduled between the two on Thursday. In Noida, the health department confirmed that the number of cases has reached four. “A man in Sector 41 who returned from Indonesia four days back has tested positive. He was admitted in GIMS on Tuesday night,” said chief medical officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Noida police invoked Section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit mass gatherings. In Gurugram, the confirmed cases now stand at two as one person with a travel history to London tested positive on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a man committed suicide by jumping from Super Speciality Building in Safdurjung Hospital. He had returned from Sydney and was admitted on suspicion of coronavirus.