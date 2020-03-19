STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Case against Maharashtra doctor for offering 'preventive Corona Flu' drug

Dr Sarvar Raje Khan, an Ayurveda MD, allegedly put up a board outside his clinic in Vasai city that a preventive medicine for coronavirus 'flu' was available.

Published: 19th March 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against a doctor for claiming to provide `preventive medicine' for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Dr Sarvar Raje Khan, an Ayurveda MD, allegedly put up a board outside his clinic in Vasai city that a preventive medicine for coronavirus "flu" was available.

As the advertisement was misleading, a case was registered against him under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and also the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for spreading rumours about coronavirus treatment, said an official of Waliv police station.

The district collector has issued an order against spreading rumours and misleading information about the disease, the official said.

Khan had allegedly put up a signboard saying "Prevention is better than cure, Corona Flu preventive medicine available".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corona Flu Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp