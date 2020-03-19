Cong, police clash outside BJP headquarters  

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Dozens of Congress workers were detained after they clashed with the police when they were stopped from forcing their way into the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Many women party workers were among those who tried to flood into the BJP office at around 5 pm to protest the detention of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders in Bengaluru and the “captivity” of the 22 Congress rebels in Bengaluru since March 9.

While on duty police said that the Congress workers clashed with them when stopped from entering the BJP office, local BJP leaders, including Vikas Virani alleged that Congress workers carrying rods and sticks tried to make their way into the BJP state office and also assaulted a few BJP leaders. “Despite knowing well about Congress’ plans to target our office, police weren’t deployed in full strength.

It suggests that the local police were hand in gloves with the unruly Congress workers,” alleged Virani.

The Congress workers, including women, accused the local police of acting at the behest of the central government and also alleged assault by BJP leaders near the party office.