Consider refund of fare for advance booking to curb public transport travel: Centre to states

The states and UTs have been requested to minimise transport numbers among the people, and also if it is not unavoidable, refund of fare may be considered against advance bookings.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:30 AM

A worker sprays disinfectant on a SETC bus amid concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus at Koyembedu bus depot in Chennai

A worker sprays disinfectant on a SETC bus amid concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus at Koyembedu bus depot in Chennai. (Photo| V Tharunmani, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To restrict travel by people through public transport, the Centre on Wednesday asked states to consider refund of fare to passengers for advance bookings done by them.

The states and UTs have been requested to minimise transport numbers among the people, and also if it is not unavoidable, refund of fare may be considered against advance bookings, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a release.

"Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has urged all the States and Union Territories to take necessary steps for containing novel coronavirus - COVID-19 in the means of public transport," the release said.

In a letter to the Principal Secretaries and Secretaries in charge of Transport, and Transport Commissioners of all States/UTs, the Union ministry has highlighted the importance of social distancing for controlling this disease, it added.

Further, the states/UTs have been requested to make arrangements for sending SMSs to the passengers for making them aware of these steps.

