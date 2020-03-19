STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus cases cross 150 mark in India

Coronavirus cases crossed 150-mark in the country, while another 276 Indians got added to the list on Wednesday as they tested positive abroad.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Diamond workers wearing masks go about with their work at a jewellery shop in Surat on Wednesday | PTI

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus cases crossed 150-mark in the country, while another 276 Indians got added to the list on Wednesday as they tested positive abroad. In a related development the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) called off all remaining Class X and XII board exams given the gravity of the situation. The Army reported its first case with a 34-year-old soldier in Leh, who had rejoined his unit on March 2 after going on leave on February 25, testing positive. His father had returned from his Iran pilgrimage and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6. 

What gave some respite to the government is that there was no in

dication yet of community transmission, as samples from 820 individuals with acute respiratory and influenza-like illnesses but without any international travel history or contact with confirmed cases, tested negative. Their samples were collected by 51 viral research and diagnostic labs attached to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) between March 1 and 15, government officials said. 

However, Rajasthan shifted gear by imposing Section 144 under the CrPC to prohibit gatherings across the state. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 10, which included a foreign national. In Maharashtra, three more tested positive, raising the state’s tally to 45. According to a late night announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the unfolding scenario on Thursday at 8 pm. “We had asked 51 VRDLs (Viral Research and Diagnostic Labs) across states to collect 20 samples each but on many sites there were not enough cases, so 820 samples alone could be collected,” a senior ICMR official told this newspaper.

“Of them, none tested positive for Covid-19, which suggests it is still limited to local transmission and our containment efforts have paid so far.” The development comes amid repeated calls by the World Health Organization for countries to carry out more tests so that every infected person is immediately identified and isolated.  The ICMR till now is allowing only those international travel history with symptoms or those who have come in contact with international travellers and later develop symptoms to get tested. It has also said that even private laboratories, once they start testing in a few days, will have to follow its testing protocols.

Officials have been saying that it’s an evolving strategy and could be revised later. Many public health experts have said only sentinel testing won’t be enough and the tests should be anyone who shows symptoms to understand the real gravity of the situation. The number of confirmed infection cases have reached 151 in India with presence in 17 states and Union Territories. 

Vardhan asks hospitals  to ensure workers have adequate protective gear

“Some of the patients being treated are also said to be critical. The Ministry of External Affairs also evacuated 405 stranded Indians from Malaysia in two special Air Asia flights to Delhi and Vizag while a group of 185 Indians were evacuated on a special IndiGo flight from Jeddah. They had been in Saudi Arabia on the Umrah pilgrimage. Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness regarding hospital management such as outpatient department blocks, availability of testing kits, personal protective equipment, medicines, and adequate isolation wards. 

In the meeting, directed hospitals to ensure adequate availability of protective gear for all healthcare workers. He also reviewed quarantine facilities for the evacuees including the ones at the airports and other key transit points, in terms of segregation of passengers, transportation to the quarantine facilities, health check-ups etc amid complaints that some quarantine facilities are not up to mark and lack basic hygiene and standards.

The minister instructed for teams to be deputed to regularly inspect and monitor the quarantine facilities to ensure that the necessary amenities and facilities are being provided. Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday held a meeting with all the secretaries of the Union government to discuss the precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus and stressed on holding meetings through video conferencing, sources said. The entry of visitors in government offices has been stopped; only who have prior appointment with the officer concerned are being allowed. (Inputs from Mayank Singh and Pushkar Banakar, Delhi)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 india
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp