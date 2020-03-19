Coronavirus: Centre asks state governments to take preventive measures for employees

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked all state governments to ensure that necessary measures are taken for their employees to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a communique issued on Thursday said.

The move comes after the central government allowed its 50 per cent employees to work from home and remaining to have staggered working hours.

In the letter, C Chandramouli, secretary, ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said, instructions have been issued by the central government regarding certain preventive measures to be taken in the light of the spread of COVID-19.

"Given that this outbreak has been declared a global pandemic, it would be in the public interest if similar measures are taken by state governments and Union territories. I request you to take measures as appropriate," said the directive issued to chief secretaries of state governments and administrators of Union territories.

It cited different measures taken by the Personnel Ministry to ensure safety of employees working under it and for the people who might come in contact with them.

State governments have been asked to install thermal scanners, discourage entry of visitors in government offices, avoid non-essential office travel, close gyms/recreational centre and to ensure regular supply of hand sanitisers, soap and running water in the washroom.

They have been asked to explore staggered working hours and work from home options for their employees.